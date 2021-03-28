March 28, 2021

  • 59°

College football: Last-second field goal wins it for Davidson

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

Associated Press

DAVIDSON — Dylan Sparks had a late fourth-quarter touchdown run, Caden Bonoffski kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired, and Davidson beat Morehead State 24-21 on Saturday.

Mark McCurdy broke loose on a 61-yard run, and Sparks capped the four-play drive with a 9-yard TD run that tied it 21-21 with 2:59 remaining. Andrew Foster’s 45-yard field goal attempt for Morehead State hit the right upright with 1:33 to play.

Quarterback Tyler Phelps then led a nine-play drive that included a 22-yard run to help set up Bonoffski’s game-winning kick for Davidson (3-1, 3-0 Pioneer League).

It was the Wildcats’ second straight win over Morehead State (1-3, 1-2) since ending a seven-game losing streak to the Eagles.

McCurdy also had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with 127 yards rushing on eight carries. Mark Pappas was 23 of 30 for 284 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Morehead State.

E. Tennessee St. 24.  Western Carolina 17

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Quay Holmes had 30 carries for 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead East Tennessee State to a 24-17 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

Holmes had a 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and his 5-yard TD run with 12:40 remaining was the only score in the second half. Jacob Saylors ran the ball 15 times for a career-best 136 yards rushing for East Tennessee State (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference).

Ryan Glover was 14-of-23 passing for 168 yards for Western Carolina (1-8, 1-5).

Richmond 31, Elon 17

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Richmond win easily.

Mancuso ran six times for 48 yards and Aaron Dykes had 102 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns for the No. 21 Spiders (3-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Leroy Henley caught eight passes for 88 yards and Savon Smith ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Allen passed for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Jackson Parham had four catches for 74 yards for the Phoenix (1-5, 0-4).

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Local pharmacies now among Rowan County locations with COVID-19 vaccines

Education

School transportation will be ‘all hands on deck’ for plan A

China Grove

Locals gather to celebrate grand opening of equitable community market in China Grove

Business

At Black and White Fitness, Alex Tavares looks to help others build physical and mental strength

Faith

Church Women United’s theme: Becoming One in 2021

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Ryan Stowe only Black criminal defense attorney in town

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Career in education: Andrew Smith worked his way from teaching to administration

Business

Kiva loan program launches in Salisbury, offers options for minority and women business owners

Books

Abby Hardison’s Library Notes: Celebrating friends in fiction this spring

News

Spirit of Rowan: Right career: Dominique Bates steers students down the right path

News

Spirit of Rowan: Drive to succeed: Salisbury High junior Ali Khatib has passion for education reform

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Sign of the times: Drew Harwood’s work can be found across Rowan County

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Community activism: Mahogany Koontz sets sights on social and political affairs

Business

Biz Roundup: Federal, local relief programs offer assistance to struggling businesses

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Face of the department: Salisbury Police recruiter officer Shaneesha Smith proud to be ‘someone they can go to’

Local

Evans family reiterates calls for improvements, upgrades at the Fred M. Evans pool

Columns

Ester Marsh: Accept your body as is

Local

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Bright and bold:’ AnnaCraig Boutique owner ‘couldn’t imagine doing anything else’

News

Nalini Joseph: All masks aren’t equal in fight against COVID-19

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Alyssa Harris finds her dream job at Rowan Health Department

Local

Spirit of Rowan: The toast of Salisbury: Andy Maben’s rise from home brewer to beer master

Local

Spirit of Rowan: Karla Foster bolsters her real estate agency by building relationships

News

Spirit of Rowan: ‘Led by God,’ Sarceno gives back to Guatemalan children, pays tribute to immigrant women in book

News

Reps. Warren, Sasser supporting a number of gun-related measures