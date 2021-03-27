Cape Lookout Lighthouse closed for two years to do repairs

HARKERS ISLAND (AP) — The Cape Lookout Lighthouse in North Carolina will be closed for two years while repairs are made to the iconic structure, the National Park Service announced Friday.

The 163-foot tall lighthouse at Cape Lookout National Seashore was built between 1857 and 1859. It has undergone numerous repairs and upgrades over the years, but during an inspection in February, engineers discovered serious safety concerns, including cracks in iron landing plates and separations between the iron stairs and masonry.

As a result of the safety concerns, the lighthouse will not be open for climbing this season. The Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keepers Quarters Museum, located near the base of the lighthouse, will remain open to visitors.

A major renovation of the lighthouse is scheduled to begin this fall or winter to address the safety issues and other needed repairs The renovations are expected to take two years.