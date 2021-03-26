March 26, 2021

  • 66°

High school football: Raiders overpowered by North Davidson

By Post Sports

Published 10:24 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Staff report

WELCOME — Jackson Deal scored South Rowan’s only touchdown on Friday, and even that success didn’t last long.

North Davidson’s Jamerien Dalton returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to cap a 54-7 Central Carolina Conference win over the Raiders.

North Davidson (4-1, 4-0) stayed tied for first with Oak Grove, which edged Ledford 28-26.

Tedric Jenkins’ TD pass to Reid Nisley with 8:44 left in the first quarter triggered a North Davidson onslaught.

Alex Naylor’s pick-six made it 13-0. Travarius Moore and Jaylin Walser added rushing touchdowns before the first quarter was in the books, and it was 27-0.

Another Walser scoring run and a Jenkins-to-Dalton touchdown pass bumped the lead to 40-0 at halftime.

J’Mir McNeair scored on the ground for a 47-0 lead with 7:55 left in the third quarter. The rest of the game was played with a running clock.

Deal scored his second TD of the season with 3:30 left to play. Alex Fike’s PAT made it 47-7 before Dalton headed to the house on the kickoff.

South (2-3, 2-2) has games remaining with Central Davidson and Salisbury.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How do you plan to spend the third stimulus check from the federal government

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Blotter: Man charged with indecent liberties

Crime

11-year-old child shot during Harrel Street gathering

Local

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

News

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Crime

Blotter: March 25

Business

Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal where $10 billion worth of goods pass through every day

Local

Dan Nicholas hopeful for new red wolf pups in April as wildlife exhibits reopen

News

Sen. Ford’s bill would allow concealed carry at churches with affiliated schools

News

Democrats’ bills would expand voting access in state

Local

Park Plaza project in Spencer remains on schedule, within budget

Nation/World

Tornadoes blamed for 5 deaths as storms hammer Alabama, Mississippi

Nation/World

Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

Coronavirus

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

News

North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition