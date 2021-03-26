High school football: Raiders overpowered by North Davidson

Staff report

Jackson Deal scored South Rowan's only touchdown on Friday, and even that success didn't last long.

North Davidson’s Jamerien Dalton returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to cap a 54-7 Central Carolina Conference win over the Raiders.

North Davidson (4-1, 4-0) stayed tied for first with Oak Grove, which edged Ledford 28-26.

Tedric Jenkins’ TD pass to Reid Nisley with 8:44 left in the first quarter triggered a North Davidson onslaught.

Alex Naylor’s pick-six made it 13-0. Travarius Moore and Jaylin Walser added rushing touchdowns before the first quarter was in the books, and it was 27-0.

Another Walser scoring run and a Jenkins-to-Dalton touchdown pass bumped the lead to 40-0 at halftime.

J’Mir McNeair scored on the ground for a 47-0 lead with 7:55 left in the third quarter. The rest of the game was played with a running clock.

Deal scored his second TD of the season with 3:30 left to play. Alex Fike’s PAT made it 47-7 before Dalton headed to the house on the kickoff.

South (2-3, 2-2) has games remaining with Central Davidson and Salisbury.