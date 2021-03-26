March 26, 2021

  • 66°
File photo courtesy of ACC Jericole Hellems had 15 points and five assists for the Wolfpack on Thursday night.

Colorado State ousts Wolfpack from NIT

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021

Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas — Isaiah Stevens scored 18 points and David Roddy had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State narrowly beat North Carolina State 65-61 in the NIT quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Colorado State (20-6) has won 20-plus games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2011-13.

Roddy made a fadeaway jumper with 1:21 left for a 63-59 lead, and D.J. Funderburk had a dunk at the other end following an offensive rebound for the final field goal of the game at 1:03.

Stevens had a reverse layup roll off and after a timeout with 22.6 seconds left, N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems hit the back iron on a 3-point attempt. The Wolfpack had to foul three times to get Kendle Moore to the free-throw line — where he made two at 6.2.

Max Farthing missed N.C. State’s 17th 3-pointer as time expired.

Moore finished with 16 points for the Rams, who missed 20 3-pointers. Roddy secured his 12th double-double of the season.

Hellems had 15 points and five assists for the Wolfpack (14-11). Funderburk had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Manny Bates added 13 points.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

News

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Crime

Blotter: March 25

Business

Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal where $10 billion worth of goods pass through every day

Local

Dan Nicholas hopeful for new red wolf pups in April as wildlife exhibits reopen

News

Sen. Ford’s bill would allow concealed carry at churches with affiliated schools

News

Democrats’ bills would expand voting access in state

Local

Park Plaza project in Spencer remains on schedule, within budget

Nation/World

Tornadoes blamed for 5 deaths as storms hammer Alabama, Mississippi

Nation/World

Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

Coronavirus

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

News

North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG to offer scholarships

Education

Local high schools planning modified in-person proms