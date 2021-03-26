March 26, 2021

Catawba Beach Bash, free clinic and camp info

By Post Sports

Catawba College Director of Volleyball (Head Coach Indoor & Beach) Patrick Nicholas and the Catawba Volleyball team and staff are hosting a Free (Beach & Indoor) volleyball clinic and announcing the start-up of a Beach Volleyball Academy League for beginners and intermediate children ages 8-13 and 13-17.

Also included are Beach clinics and camps as well as an Indoor Day Camp for the younger kids and the popular Elite/College Prep Camp.

Saturday, April 24, Catawba volleyball is hosting the first Annual Catawba Volleyball Beach Bash which includes a FREE (Beach & Indoor) volleyball clinic for high school and middle school girls and boys.

The free clinic will take place between two collegiate beach volleyball matches.  The clinic is slated to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The beach volleyball matches vs Erskine will start at  9 .m. and 2 p.m.

There will be a food truck for the morning session. Then a Low Country Boil will take place as the fundraiser for the women’s volleyball indoor and beach programs.

Tickets and Information can be found at:  connect.catawba.edu/beachbash.  This is an open event for anyone in the community to come watch.

Catawba will be starting a Beach Academy League this summer. It will run from May  17 to June 26. There will be two groups, a beginner group (ages 8-13) and an intermediate group (13-17).

The league will include a shirt, 11 practices and two Saturday tournaments. If anyone has questions, she or he can contact Coach Catherine Griffith at cgriffit21@catawba.edu.

Catawba will be holding one-day beach clinics on May 2, May 16 and June 6.

 These are open to all and are from 10 a.m. until noon. There’s a break for lunch and an afternoon session from 1- 3 p.m.

They will be held at Catawba College Beach Courts Facility.

On May 21-22, Catawba will hold a  Beach Skills Camp. This includes a night session May 21 and three sessions on May 22. It is open to all and will be held at Catawba College Beach Courts Facility.

