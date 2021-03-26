Catawba baseball: Indians drop 2 at Queens

Staff report

CHARLOTTE — Catawba’s baseball team lost a doubleheader at Queens on Friday.

The Royals, under first-year head coach Ross Steedley, the former East Rowan star, upset the Indians 6-2 and 11-4.

In the first game, Jeremy Simpson and Cameron Morrison had RBIs for the Indians (13-6, 9-5).

Queens (8-19, 6-16) scored four runs in the second inning to beat Bryson Linkous (0-1).

Hunter Shepherd (1-2) pitched five innings and took the loss in the nightcap.

Lee Poteat homered for the Indians, and Simpson had two hits.