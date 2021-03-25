March 25, 2021

Letter: Citizens should have voice in ‘Fame’ relocation

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

A city council is a group of duly elected officials who serve as the legislative body of a city. Council members — also known as a town council or board of aldermen — are tasked with representing the interests of their constituents.

Salisbury’s city council is not representing the interests of the majority of this city’s citizens. Instead, they are cowing to the wants of special interest groups who never seem to be satisfied. When they get their way on one thing, they almost immediately push to change something else. Our angel, “Fame” was removed from her place of honor on West Innes Street without our input or at least the opportunity to voice our opinions on her removal. Apparently, she is to be relegated to an abandoned, unkempt cemetery on North Lee Street – again without our input or opportunity to voice our opinions.

There was supposed to be a moratorium on her relocation until the people had spoken, but it seems our city council has once again usurped our right to have any say-so on her future location. There are many better sites for her to stand than an abandoned cemetery, including three public parks, where she can be afforded the honor and esteem due her as an historical monument.

Citizens for Fame and the United Daughters of the Confederacy have worked feverishly and tirelessly to find a suitable location for our angel, “Fame.” There are no less than 12 such sites. As concerned citizens who elected the council, we should have a voice in her relocation.

— Tom and Janice Thompson

Salisbury

