March 25, 2021

  • 54°
Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer. File photo courtesy of ACC

Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer from Duke

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

DURHAM (AP) — Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer.

The school announced Brakefield’s decision Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 22 games, including two starts.

In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski said Brakefield “has a bright future ahead of him and we will miss him.” Brakefield said he “couldn’t have asked for a better group of individuals to be around” during the season played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brakefield had a big performance with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks in an upset of Virginia, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. He was also an all-ACC academic selection.

Duke finished 13-11 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Print Article

Comments

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG to offer scholarships

Education

Local high schools planning modified in-person proms

East Spencer

‘A great day’ for East Spencer: Groundbreaking ceremony held for development at Dunbar site

Nation/World

North Korea test-fires ballistic missiles in message to US

Nation/World

Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

Nation/World

Brighter outlook for US as vaccinations rise and deaths fall

Coronavirus

Federal COVID-19 vaccination figures show more coverage for local residents

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for stolen vehicle

Crime

Rockwell man charged in series of car break-ins

Local

Empire Hotel task force in 90-day due diligence period with developers; decision expected this summer

Coronavirus

Hornets to allow 5,000 fans this week

Local

City moving forward with search for new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director

Local

Charlotte routs Appalachian State in first game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark

Business

Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis sold, set for second life as entertainment venue

Coronavirus

Governor announces COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be eased Friday

Crime

Blotter: March 23

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department to administer 1,170 Pfizer vaccines this week