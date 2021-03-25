March 26, 2021

  • 66°

College football: Catawba at Wingate Saturday; tickets limited

By Post Sports

Published 11:50 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

 

Will Sheehan makes a catch for the Indians against Newberry.  Photo JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s football team lost 28-21 to Newberry in last Saturday’s spring season opener, but the Indians looked good in the second half.

They’ll try to build on the momentum they gathered while wiping out a three-touchdown deficit. Down 21-0 at the break, they put themselves in position to win.

Quarterback Ken Avent was the standout for the Indians with three rushing touchdowns, including jaunts of 43 and 50 yards.

Wingate also has played only one game. The Bulldogs ended a string of 475 days without playing a football game when they traveled to Wilson on March 13 and battered Barton’s young program 55-17.

It was 28-0 after a quarter.

Wingate rolled up 480 yards of offense. QB Shaw Crocker sat down early after throwing for 175 yards and two TDs.

Wingate made the Division II playoffs three straight seasons from 2017-19 and enjoyed a 10-1 regular season in 2019, while Catawba was going 1-10.

Wingate averaged 33.6 points per game last season and has been first or second in the South Atlantic Conference the last four seasons.

Catawba had a big defensive effort against Wingate in 2019 and lost 13-10.

Catawba’s most recent victory against Wingate came at Wingate’s Irwin Belk Stadium on Sept. 24, 2016.

The most frequently asked questions this week has involved who can go to the game.

Wingate has updated its attendance policy in recent days (see below), but it sounds like it still may be challenging for the average Catawba fan to get a seat. Wingate does not anticipate having tickets to sell at the gate on Saturday.

***

From Wingate sports information

In accordance with an updated executive order that will begin Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m., Wingate University will be increasing the maximum capacity at home football games. Wingate will allow 1,750 fans to the two regular season home games, starting this Saturday at 6 p.m. for the Catawba contest. Fans are still required to wear face coverings at all times in Irwin Belk Stadium, while also practicing safe social distancing.

The new executive order allows 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues. Irwin Belk Stadium holds 3,500 people. Approximately 200 tickets will be for sale to the general public on Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m. It is recommended that tickets be purchased online ahead of time and either saved to the purchaser’s cell phone or printed out. Tickets will likely not be available on game day.

In addition to the 200 tickets on sale to the general public, the remainder of the 1,750 attendees will consist of football players that are not dressed out for game day, football family members, cheerleaders and family members, dance team and family members, Bulldog Club members, football signees and Wingate University students.

With this increase, more tickets have been made available for students as well as Wingate faculty and staff. Two hundred fifty tickets have been reserved for the Catawba football team and will be reserved under the discretion of the Catawba Athletic Director and head football coach. All fans on the list will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket for $15 upon arrival on the visiting side of the stadium.

Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, parking will be free. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will still be no tailgating allowed this season. Concessions will be open during Saturday’s game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

Country Club starts clubhouse renovations with eye toward future improvements

News

Feds OK casino revenue agreement between NC, Catawba Indian Nation

Crime

Blotter: March 25

Business

Cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal where $10 billion worth of goods pass through every day

Local

Dan Nicholas hopeful for new red wolf pups in April as wildlife exhibits reopen

News

Sen. Ford’s bill would allow concealed carry at churches with affiliated schools

News

Democrats’ bills would expand voting access in state

Local

Park Plaza project in Spencer remains on schedule, within budget

Nation/World

Tornadoes blamed for 5 deaths as storms hammer Alabama, Mississippi

Nation/World

Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

Coronavirus

700 new vaccinations for Rowan County residents

News

North Carolina to open COVID vaccines to all adults April 7

Local

45-year-old woman’s body found in woods near county line

Crime

Gaming machines, money seized from ‘fish arcade’ business

Crime

UPDATED: 14-year-old girl found after being reported missing

Landis

Multiple claims in Landis lawsuit dismissed; Hosey’s termination for ‘just cause’ still disputed

Coronavirus

Congressman Budd visits Novant vaccine site, commends leaders for preventing wasted doses

Local

Garden of Eatin’ celebrates spring grand opening, welcomes back volunteers

Education

Bostian Elementary class raises $1,300 for well in South Sudan

High School

High school soccer: Salisbury girls top South Rowan

Education

KCS and Cabarrus schools take FAFSA challenge

Education

Education briefs: Livingstone team advances to Sweet 16 playoffs in Honda Quiz Bowl competition

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG to offer scholarships

Education

Local high schools planning modified in-person proms