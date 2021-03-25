March 26, 2021

Catawba sports update: About 200 football tickets to be sold online Friday

By Post Sports

Published 10:49 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021

From staff reports

In accordance with an updated executive order that will begin Friday, March 26 at 5 p.m., Wingate University will be increasing the maximum capacity at home football games.

Wingate will allow 1,750 fans to the two regular season home games, starting this Saturday at 6 p.m. for the Catawba contest. Fans are still required to wear face coverings at all times in Irwin Belk Stadium, while also practicing safe social distancing.

The new executive order allows 50 percent capacity at outdoor venues.

Irwin Belk Stadium holds 3,500 people.

Approximately 200 tickets will be for sale to the general public on Friday, March 26 at 11 a.m. It is recommended that tickets be purchased online ahead of time and either saved to the purchaser’s cell phone or printed out. Tickets will likely not be available on game day.

In addition to the 200 tickets on sale to the general public, the remainder of the 1,750 attendees will consist of football players that are not dressed out for game day, football family members, cheerleaders and family members, dance team and family members, Bulldog Club members, football signees and Wingate University students.

A total of 250 tickets have been allotted to the Catawba football team and will be reserved under the discretion of the Catawba AD and head football coach. All fans on the list will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket for $15 upon arrival on the visiting side of the stadium.

Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Parking is free. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will still be no tailgating allowed. Concessions will be open during Saturday’s game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

Catawba softball sweeps

SALISBURY — Catawba pounded out 33 hits and run-ruled Barton 12-4 and 16-4 in a doubleheader played on Thursday at Whitley Field.

Brooke Walser (8-3) and Summer Howerton (4-1) were the winning pitchers. Whitley Arnott (West Rowan) was credited with her first save in the first game.

Catawba (19-7)  got homers from Brittany Ireland and Carlee Brawley in the first game. Allie Baker had a two-run double.

Jordan Dean drove in five runs in the nightcap, and Baker had a bases-clearing double.

Catawba soccer wins

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s soccer team  won 1-0 in the rain against Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday.

Sharon Mayes scored in the second half for the Indians (4-1).

Rain began midway through the first half and got heavier as the game progressed.

The Indians play their final regular season game April 1 when they travel to Coker.

