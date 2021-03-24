March 24, 2021

  • 66°

Empire Hotel task force in 90-day due diligence period with developers; decision expected this summer

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Members of the Empire Hotel Redevelopment Task Force are currently in a 90-day due diligence period with two development plans for the project and expect a final decision on the project developer this summer.

Task force chair Whitney Wallace Williams told the Post that both developers have been given a deadline of June 7 to provide additional information about their plans, including responses to “some tough questions” from the task force about the design concepts.

Any vote or final decision on the proposals would need to go before Downtown Salisbury Inc., which is scheduled to meet June 22. Williams said DSI could make a decision at that meeting.

After approval, the next steps would involve negotiations for the contract, a timeline and financial projections. Williams said the purchase price must meet the remaining mortgage amount for the property, which DSI has been paying for a decade now. In the city’s offer to Black Point Investments last July, the purchase price was set at $700,000 before it was ultimately rejected by the developer.

The hotel’s location is in an Opportunity Zone. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Salisbury Historic District, listed as a local historic landmark and is now eligible for historic tax credits. Any additional incentives for the project would require approval from the Salisbury City Council.

Josh Barnhardt, who owns Barnhardt Jewelers and works with Iron Horse Development, has proposed a plan to work with other local development companies to separate the space into three sections. The goal with this approach is for the development of each section to take place around the same time, and to make the financing process easier.

Each section would be handled by different development companies. Barnhardt would focus on the area that once included the Efird’s Department Store, which operated at 226 S. Main St. on the Empire Hotel block. He envisions that space with a “unique and historic” row home concept, which would look like walk-up town homes seen in other historic locations. Row homes originated in Europe in the 16th century and include a row of attached dwellings sharing side walls.

Bill Greene and Alfred Wilson, both of GreeneRock LLC, would focus on the center hotel section. Their proposal involves restoring the ballroom to host events such as weddings, with some nearby rooms serving as Airbnb spaces for visitors. Apartments would be built on the second and third floor.

Finally, Justin Mueller of Sherwood Development Group would focus on the former Montgomery Ward space, which could potentially include a small business incubator.

The ground floor of all sections would include retail stores and restaurants under Barnhardt’s proposal.

Local developer Pete Bogle of Bogle Firm Architecture would serve as the lead architect on all three sections.

The other developer being considered declined to share proposal details. Williams said the concept includes a combination of residential space and retail space along with a “boutique hotel.”

Williams said the task force has been “extremely impressed” with both proposals, and that it’s now a matter of picking the best design and feasibility for the project.

Barnhardt declined to provide further details on his plan or ongoing conversations with task force members. He said progress is being made, though a lot involves “behind-the-scenes” work.

DSI Board Chair Gianni Moscardini said the process has taken a long time due to the two strong plans up for discussion.

“We are trying to do the best we can,” Moscardini said. “We don’t want to make any mistakes. We’re determining what’s best for Salisbury.”

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for stolen vehicle

Crime

Rockwell man charged in series of car break-ins

Local

Empire Hotel task force in 90-day due diligence period with developers; decision expected this summer

Coronavirus

Hornets to allow 5,000 fans this week

Local

City moving forward with search for new Downtown Salisbury Inc. director

Local

Charlotte routs Appalachian State in first game ever at Atrium Health Ballpark

Business

Swanee Theatre in downtown Kannapolis sold, set for second life as entertainment venue

Coronavirus

Governor announces COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be eased Friday

Crime

Blotter: March 23

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department to administer 1,170 Pfizer vaccines this week

News

RSS will start upset bid process on Faith Elementary after $300,000 offer

Local

Residents step forward with stories as Salisbury collects information on flooding solutions

News

My Turn, Bruce LaRue: Assess true meanings of words

Local

County remains cautions amid positive tax revenue numbers, potential for more federal funding

Nation/World

Police: 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

Education

RSS middle, high school students will return to classrooms four days per week

Business

Website using dairy farm’s address attracts attention of law enforcement

Crime

Sheriff’s Office seizes gaming machines, currency in ‘fish arcade’ investigation

Crime

Blotter: March 22

Local

Political Notebook: Civitas poll shows distrust among North Carolina voters for 2022 elections

Ask Us

Ask Us: Can restaurants block off downtown parking?

Crime

Blotter: East Spencer man charged with felony burglary, breaking and entering

News

Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58

Local

Fire claims home in Spencer