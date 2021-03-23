March 24, 2021

High school softball: East tops West; South, Davie roll

By Post Sports

Published 11:20 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

East pitcher Haley Strange. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — Haley Strange and Mac Misenheimer hit home runs, as East Rowan won 2-0 at West Rowan in the season opener for both teams.

Strange homered in the first inning of the North Piedmont Conference game. Misenheimer connected in the third.

Strange did the work in the circle, striking out 10, walking five and allowing only one hit.

Strange was one pitch from a no-hitter. Allison Ennis tripled with two outs in the seventh, but Strange got a groundout to end the game.

Taylor Walton was outstanding in the circle for West, striking out 15 and walking two. The homers were the only hits she allowed.

South softball

CONCORD — South Rowan won 6-0 against Robinson on Tuesday in a non-conference softball game.

Avery Crowell pitched into the seventh inning for the Raiders,

Crowell struck out seven.

Zoie Miller had a triple and two RBIs to lead South’s offense.

Crowell, Miller, Bailey Yon and Clara Bean had two hits each.

 

Davie softball

KERNERSVILLE — Davie routed Glenn 19-1 in  Central Piedmont Conference softball on Tuesday.

Addison Hendrix and Kaylyn Nuckols did the pitching for Davie in the five-inning romp.

Sydney Dirks homered and went 3-for-3 with five RBIs.

London Dirks went 3-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs.

 

