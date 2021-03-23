March 24, 2021

High school soccer: West, Carson get NPC wins

By Post Sports

Published 11:15 pm Tuesday, March 23, 2021

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan won 7-1 against East Rowan in North Piedmont Conference soccer on Tuesday.

Mia Arntsen and Anna Mead scored two goals each for the Falcons (2-1, 1-0).

Lauren Corriher, Brittany Vanhoose and Samantha Proctor scored a goal each.

Corriher had two assists. Mead, Vanhoose, Selma Mehmedovic and Leslie Guerrero had assists.

Karen Anaya and Emily Kelly were the goalkeepers for the Falcons.

Lindsey Cook scored the goal for the Mustangs.

Carson soccer

CHINA GROVE — Carson won 1-0 against North Iredell in North Piedmont Conference soccer played on Tuesday.

Riley Isley scored the game’s only goal.

Lani Isley and Lindsey Conrad anchored the defense for the Cougars (2-0, 1-0).

 

