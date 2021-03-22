Blotter: East Spencer man charged with felony burglary, breaking and entering

SALISBURY – A man with an East Spencer address faces charges after allegedly breaking into a Salisbury home.

Terry Mitchell, 49, allegedly broke into a home on Lafayette Circle in February while the house was occupied, intending to steal from the home. Mitchell was charged on Friday with felony burglary and felony breaking and entering. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $150,000 bond.

Mitchell was also charged for failing to appear in court on misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass charges.

In other crime reports:

• Lisa Michelle Goodman, 41, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while on a prison or jail premises on Sunday. Goodman was allegedly found with a small baggie containing methamphetamine while in custody.

• Joshua Scott Ritchie, 30, of China Grove, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday in connection to a Thursday incident. Ritchie was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and a clear plastic baggie.

• Dane Cameron Smith, 21, of Concord, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana and misdemeanor carrying concealed gun on Saturday. Smith was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a concealed handgun.