Salisbury man dies at hospital after being discovered with gunshot wound

SALISBURY – A Salisbury man died after a report of a gunshot wound Sunday morning

The Salisbury Police Department was dispatched to 703 Wilson Road and found 32-year-old Grover Franklin Jones Jr. inside the home with a gunshot wound. Jones was transported to Novant Rowan Medical Center, where he died due to the injury.

SPD Criminal Investigations Commander Justin Crews said the incident is being investigated as a homicide and detectives are still on scene.

Anyone with information on the murder can contact Detective McElveen at 704-638-5333.