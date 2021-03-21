March 21, 2021

  • 46°

My Turn, Carol Pomeroy: Keep speaking up against Trump, lies

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 21, 2021

By Carol Pomeroy

He was not held accountable when he arranged for hush money payments to two women with whom he had affairs which was a campaign finance violation. 

He chose an attorney general who pushed for a rapid conclusion of the Mueller report and who misled the public as to its findings claiming it cleared this president of colluding with the Russians. In fact, the special counsel investigation uncovered extensive criminal activity regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Because he was president, he could not be held accountable and this only emboldened him even more to abuse the powers of his office. 

In December 2019, the House of Representatives adopted two articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. This stemmed from a phone call that Trump made to the president of Ukraine to start an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, or withhold approved military aid from Ukraine. 

The House of Representatives presented reliable proof that Trump abused his office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting our democratic elections. However, the Republican majority Senate decided they would acquit the president even before the articles of impeachment were brought over to them. There was no trial, no witnesses called, just an acquittal. This just encouraged Trump once again to feel he could do whatever he wanted without any consequences at all. 

Months before the presidential election last November, Trump claimed that the only way he would lose was if there was fraud involved. He told this lie over and over again and riled up his white supremacist base. He did everything he could to impede the election process and suppress the votes of Black people. When he did lose the election, he claimed that it was stolen from him and continued to incite his base of supporters. Is there really any question that his lies led to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with shouts of “hang Mike Pence” and “kill Nancy Pelosi”? A second impeachment brought by the House of Representative against Trump for inciting the insurrection resulted in an acquittal by 43 Republicans senators.  

Why in the world would these senators unleash a mentally ill man back on the American people to continue his lies and nefarious acts? I think the answer is obvious. They didn’t want to incur Trump’s wrath or lose his base of supporters —  a  base that consists of, among others, white supremacist hate groups, QAnon, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters, the Boogaloos and anti-government militia groups. 

Since his acquittal, Trump feels he can get away with anything. He continues to say that the election was stolen and vows to seek revenge and ruin the lives of the seven Republican senators who voted against him and anyone else who gets in his way. He continues to incite his base and a very real fear is that there will be another attack on the Capitol or something worse. No one person should have this kind of power. 

Trump must be held accountable for his actions. We must speak up and denounce lies, injustice and oppression. We must speak out and condemn racism in all its forms. As Dr. Martin Luther King wrote in his 1963 Letter from Birmingham Jail, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” We must stand up.

Carol Pomeroy lives in Salisbury.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Rowan County Special Operations Task Force holds inaugural ‘Lost at the Lake’ exercise

Business

Behind the brew: A look into Koco Java’s new roasting facility and warehouse

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County, Charlotte region housing markets continue to stay hot

Lifestyle

Doll artist tells stories with creations, donates to Spencer museum

Lifestyle

Review: Even tough crowds will be delighted by Salisbury Symphony’s April streaming performance

Faith

Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

Coronavirus

West End Plaza has become unexpected, essential part of COVID response

Education

RSS administration will recommend plan A for 8-12 students

Lifestyle

Help needed to restore Utzman-Chambers garden

News

County commissioners set deadline for Atrium Health to resolve data sharing issue

Education

RCCC to phase in more in-person classes

Lifestyle

Months of studies, adjustments led to Salisbury Symphony pulling off virtual performances

High School

East Rowan notches first win in 43-40 victory over Carson

Nation/World

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Nation/World

Biden is on his heels amid migrant surge at Mexico border

Nation/World

Hundreds in Atlanta rally against hate after spa shootings

News

At Greenville vaccine site, Cooper urges Medicaid expansion

Local

City to fill abandoned sewer pipe under City Park Lake after leak

Elections

NC federal attorneys: 24 more charged in voter-fraud probe

News

NC resident among four Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Coronavirus

UPDATED: More than 3,000 Rowan residents received vaccination this week

Local

Pipe replacement requires road closure in eastern Rowan

Local

I-85 work will require road closures next week

Crime

Kannapolis man hospitalized, faces charges after crashing during chase with sheriff’s deputies