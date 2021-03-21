Letter: Some things slow you down
Here are some things that hold you back from getting a new start:
• answering machines that haven’t been set up yet.
• slow leak in a tire.
• metric socket sets.
• anything that drips.
• old maid popcorn kernels.
• no coffee creamer.
• stopped up spray nozzles.
• broken key stuck in a lock.
• lost button on a shirt collar.
• a broken zipper on pants.
• unmatched black socks.
• all mosquito traps.
• wet salt in a shaker.
• a Philips screwdriver with a slot screw.
• three-prong plugs with no adapter.
• wrong ingredients printed on a recipe.
• no mayo at Hap’s.
• a paper napkin stuck to your lip.
• lost deposit slips.
• computer glitches.
• no toothpick after barbecue.
• wrong-side-out clothes after you leave home.
• runny, cheap paint.
• cheap paint brushes that loose bristles.
• empty tape or toilet paper rolls.
• when you’re just out of reach on a ladder.
• when crown moldings are cut at wrong angles.
• hot, spicy chips by mistake.
• standing water.
• a wrong-size drill bit to fit a hole.
• too much salt.
• clogged drains.
• books with pages missing.
• corner that are not square.
• can openers that only work halfway.
• cleaning the bottom of a garbage can.
• candy wrappers that cling.
• broken glass on the floor.
• day-old donuts.
• forgetting to plug in the coffee pot.
• short electric blankets.
• no-seal bags or opening sealed ones.
• misplaced cellphones.
• subjective newscasters.
• broken eggs in the carton on top.
• garbage in – garbage out.
• dried up paint tubes.
• sticky syrup bottle lids.
• city employees that don’t call you back.
• too many rainy days.
• small print instructions.
— Clyde
Salisbury
