Letter: It may already be too late

Let’s take a moment to just examine and reflect on what has and is happening in Washington. The impeachment of Donald Trump comes from the old Democrat playbook. The purpose is not what you have been led to believe, but the impeachment was used to deflect attention away from the fact that the people re-elected Trump. However, the swamp stole the election fair and square and elected Biden.

Trump supporters came to Washington to show their support for him and draw attention to what they believe happened in this election. All of this, fell neatly into the Democrat’s hands and there was no way they would not use this against Trump and his supporters.

Look back to Jan. 6 and the days following at the overreaction by those in the swamp. Oh! It was so bad, and the swamp feared for their life. Of course, some people lost their life but not the beloved legislators. A woman veteran was killed while she stood there in the hall looking around holding her handbag. How threatening that must have been!

Tell me, why is the Capitol so much more sacrosanct than a private citizen’s restaurant being burned to the ground or a private citizen’s business being looted over and over again? The Democrats don’t care about the private citizen even when they say they do! It’s all about gaining power. The swamp knows what you need, how you should live and what you are to believe! If you don’t agree with that, then what you need is a mental readjustment to get your thinking straightened out.

Sound familiar? It should, these are the tactics used by emperors, dictators, kings, queens, communists, fascists and socialists.

We are close to falling over the cliff into the old world order of central control by government. Democracy or the republic, your freedom, liberty and justice could be lost for generations or forever. Wake-up before it’s too late. It may already be too late!

— Richard Roberts

Kannapolis