Geigher-McCoy Wedding
Dennis Lee McCoy of Salisbury wed Margaret Elayne Geiger of Greenville, S.C., on the big Island of Hawaii on Valentine’s Day.
Dennis is a retired Vice President of The Food Lion Corporation. He has two married daughters, Michelle Spieler and Katie Reid that live in Salisbury with their families.
Elayne Geiger McCoy is a third generation Greenvillian. Her grandfather, CC Pearce, founded The Pearce, Young, Angel food distributorship. They serviced many accounts in North Carolina. Elayne worked in Radio in Seattle, television in Atlanta, and created a special events business in South Carolina.
The couple plans to live in Salisbury.
