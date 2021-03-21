Fire claims home in Spencer

SPENCER – A blaze destroyed the home of two people in Spencer early Sunday morning.

Spencer Fire Chief Michael Lanning said emergency workers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. on Sunday. Salisbury firefighters were the first on scene for an involved fire at a home on the 300 block of Hudson Avenue.

The fire was extinguished, but the home was a total loss. Lanning said local Red Cross workers are assisting a two people who were displaced after the loss of their home. A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation on scene and was OK, but Lanning was unable to confirm whether the officer was transported to Rowan Medical Center or released by EMS on scene based on radio logs.

Lanning said it appeared to be an electrical fire, but he was awaiting a call from the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters were on scene until about 6:40 a.m. to make sure there any hotspots that could rekindle were suppressed.

Spencer, East Spencer, Salisbury, Millers Ferry, Ellis, Union and Churchland fire departments all responded to the scene as well as Rowan County EMS.