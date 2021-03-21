Arbor United Methodist Church to resume sanctuary worship

The Arbor UMC, located at 5545 Woodleaf Road, will resume sanctuary worship on Palm Sunday, March 28, at 9 a.m. with social distancing.

There will also be available parking lot worship as an alternate choice. Outdoor Easter sunrise service will be the following Sunday at 6:45 p.m. with Easter Sunday worship available in the sanctuary or parking lot at 9 a.m.

Rev. Jacqueline Tookey is the minister.

