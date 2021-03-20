High school football: Cavaliers bounce back

Zay Davis (20) g0t it done again for the Cavaliers on Friday.

Staff report

BEAR CREEK — North Rowan’s football team took it on the chin a week ago from a very stout Hibriten team a week ago, but the Cavaliers rebounded on Friday.

North, ranked 17th in 1A, crushed Yadkin Valley Conference opponent Chatham Central 56-8 after making a long road trip.

“Sometimes it’s not a bad thing to play someone of Hibriten’s caliber and for kids to see exactly where they stand,” North head coach Nygel Pearson. “It’s a benefit when you can learn those lessons in a non-conference game. Hibriten was a good barometer for us. They showed us where we were and what we needed to work on.”

Zay Davis had another big game, scoring on both sides of the ball. He had a pick-6 and two rushing touchdowns.

Zion Milton also had a pick-six for the Cavaliers (3-1, 3-0) to cap the fun. He got it in the final minute.

“Our defense played lights out,” Pearson said. “Chatham Central (1-1, 1-1) has got two really good players on offense — quarterback and a receiver — but we did a good job of containing them.”

Kyree Sims threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Kendrell Goodes.

Jaharion Graham contributed a 14-yard rushing TD, while Ronnie Fennell had two scoring runs.

“All our backs ran hard and the offensive line was providing a great push,” Pearson said.

North Rowan has never lost to Chatham Central.

The lopsided victory pushes the Cavaliers into a marquee home game next week against North Stanly, which is also unbeaten in the YVC. North Stanly beat Albemarle 43-7 on Friday.