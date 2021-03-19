38 new COVID-19 positives, nearly 400 new vaccinations reported in Rowan
SALISBURY — The Thursday update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday showed a few dozen new positives and nearly 400 total vaccinations administered.
No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported this week, leaving the total since the start of the pandemic at 291.
The following are the latest local statistics from Thursday’s data update:
• 38 new COVID-19 positives, making the total 371 in the previous two weeks and 15,354 since the start of the pandemic.
• 6.6% of tests in the county currently positive for COVID-19.
• 284 new first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Rowan residents.
While the Rowan County Health Department said earlier this week it planned to administer 500 first doses during its drive-thru clinic Wednesday, people who live elsewhere can travel to Salisbury to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The county also can be left with extra doses if people do not show for a scheduled vaccination appointment.
• 103 new Rowan County residents fully vaccinated.
This brings the total number of people fully vaccinated in the county to 13,530, or 9.5% of the population. The state average is 12.2%.
• 221 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition.
Statewide on Thursday, there were 2,004 new positives and 995 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 11,783 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.
