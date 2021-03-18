March 18, 2021

Gildan employee accidentally causes $120,000 in damage

By Carl Blankenship

Published 3:18 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

SALISBURY — An employee at Gildan’s Heilig Road plant allegedly cause serious damage to equipment while trying to perform an impromptu repair on Tuesday.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. John Sifford said the employee allegedly used a lighter to try and clear a malfunction on equipment at the major textile manufacturer’s facility, which caught fabric on fire and resulted in $120,000 in damage.

Sifford said Rowan County Magistrate’s Office declined to file charges because the incident was deemed an accident. The employee had only worked there a few days.

“It was an accident,” Sifford said. “He didn’t mean to do it, and one of the main elements of criminal activity is criminal intent.”

