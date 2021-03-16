Blotter: March 15
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny on Old Farm Road in Salisbury.
• A woman on Thursday reported her friend overdosed after getting out of her car in the 2400 block of Eagle Street in Kannapolis.
• A motor vehicle theft was reported Thursday in the 4500 block of Fish Pond road in Salisbury
• Pearls Pawn and Gun on Thursday reported a burglary in the 1500 block of North Main Street in China Grove.
• A simple physical assault was reported Thursday in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell.
• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny Thursday in the 1800 block of Shaver Road in Richfield.
• A woman on Thursday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Dixon Drive in Salisbury.
• Edwin Saul Yanez-Zarate, 18, was charged Thursday with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
• Kendarius Maxwell Rankin, 23, was charged Thursday with discharging a weapon into occupied property.
• Dylan Travis Seaford, 20, was charged Thursday with kidnapping.
• Nathaniel Wade Holshouser, 32, was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.
• Jason Thomas Wing, 44, was charged Thursday with cyber stalking.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A women on Friday reported a male juvenile entered a utility closet in her open carport in the 1500 block of West Colonial Drive.
• A man on Friday reported his cell phone was stolen after he dropped it in the 700 block of East Innes Street.
• Tractor Supply Co. on Jake Alexander Boulevard reported a man walked out of the store Saturday without paying for a tool set.
• A man on Saturday reported vehicle damage cause by a hit and run in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• A person reported shots were fired Sunday in the 1900 block of Meadowbrook Road and that shell casings were found in the street.
• A domestic situation in the 300 block of Ashbrook Road on Thursday led to a child neglect incident.
• A woman on Monday reported a burglary in the 300 block of South Merritt Avenue.
• A man on Monday reported arson in the 400 block of Park Avenue.
• A man on Monday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive.
• Mandi Corum, 24, was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.
• Clint Allen Gaines, 36, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.
