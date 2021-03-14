Women’s college basketball: Season ends for Catawba

Staff report

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Catawba’s history-making women’s basketball season ended on Saturday night with an 80-64 loss to Barton in a Southeast Regional semifinal.

Catawba had beaten host Carson-Newman 67-48 on Friday for the first D-II regional win in program history. Catawba had been 0-5 in regionals before Friday’s victory.

Seeded sixth, Catawba led Barton 21-19 after a quarter and by 38-37 at halftime, but second-seeded Barton was shooting much better and took control in the third quarter.

Catawba (11-4) shot 31.1 percent from the field and 4-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Barton (13-2) shot 52.1 percent from the field and was 9-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Catawba couldn’t overcome that shooting disparity, even with 16 steals and 26 Barton turnovers.

Barton also out-rebounded the Indians.

Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Catawba. She shot 8-for-18. Lyrik Thorne had 13 points and eight steals. Taisha DeShazo scored 10.

Lauren Walker had 21 for the Bulldogs on 8-for-14 shooting. Akira Wiggins scored 19 on 6-for-10 shooting.

Barton advances to play the Tusculum-Belmont Abbey winner on Monday for the regional championship and a trip to the Elite Eight.