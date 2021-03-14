Women’s college basketball: Season ends for Catawba
Staff report
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Catawba’s history-making women’s basketball season ended on Saturday night with an 80-64 loss to Barton in a Southeast Regional semifinal.
Catawba had beaten host Carson-Newman 67-48 on Friday for the first D-II regional win in program history. Catawba had been 0-5 in regionals before Friday’s victory.
Seeded sixth, Catawba led Barton 21-19 after a quarter and by 38-37 at halftime, but second-seeded Barton was shooting much better and took control in the third quarter.
Catawba (11-4) shot 31.1 percent from the field and 4-for-17 on 3-pointers.
Barton (13-2) shot 52.1 percent from the field and was 9-for-17 on 3-pointers.
Catawba couldn’t overcome that shooting disparity, even with 16 steals and 26 Barton turnovers.
Barton also out-rebounded the Indians.
Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Catawba. She shot 8-for-18. Lyrik Thorne had 13 points and eight steals. Taisha DeShazo scored 10.
Lauren Walker had 21 for the Bulldogs on 8-for-14 shooting. Akira Wiggins scored 19 on 6-for-10 shooting.
Barton advances to play the Tusculum-Belmont Abbey winner on Monday for the regional championship and a trip to the Elite Eight.
Regional semifinal
CATAWBA (64) — Stanback 22, Thorne 13, DeShazo 10, McIntosh 6, Barnes 5, Ford 2, Downs 2, Bruce 2, Phillips 2, Wampler, Davie, Roberts, Gardner.
BARTON (80) — Walker 21, Wiggins 19, Peterkin 14, Tham-Morrobel 12, Mitchell 7, Doss 4, Gainey 3.
Catawba 21 17 13 13 — 64
Barton 19 18 22 21 — 80
Regional first round
CATAWBA (67) — Stanback 12, Thorne 12, McIntosh 11, DeShazo 8, Bruce 7, Barnes 6, Downs 5, Ford 3, Phillips 2, Davie 1, Wampler, Gardner, Roberts.
CARSON-NEWMAN (48) — Smith 13, Bunch 11, Taylor 10, Wykle 7, Byrd 3, Wilson 2, Hines 2, Boshears, Pearce, Goforth, Bean.
Catawba 17 17 17 16 — 67
Carson-Newman 13 10 11 14 — 48
