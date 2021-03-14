March 14, 2021

Shemya Stanback led the way with 22 points Saturday for Catawba. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw

Women’s college basketball: Season ends for Catawba

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

Staff report

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Catawba’s history-making women’s basketball season ended on Saturday night with an 80-64 loss to Barton in a Southeast Regional semifinal.

Catawba had beaten host Carson-Newman 67-48 on Friday for the first D-II regional win in program history. Catawba had been 0-5 in regionals before Friday’s victory.

Seeded sixth, Catawba led Barton 21-19 after a quarter and by 38-37 at halftime, but second-seeded Barton was shooting much better and took control in the third quarter.

Catawba (11-4) shot 31.1 percent from the field and 4-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Barton (13-2) shot 52.1 percent from the field and was 9-for-17 on 3-pointers.

Catawba couldn’t overcome that shooting disparity, even with 16 steals and 26 Barton turnovers.

Barton also out-rebounded the Indians.

Shemya Stanback (A.L. Brown) had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Catawba. She shot 8-for-18. Lyrik Thorne had 13 points and eight steals. Taisha DeShazo scored 10.

Lauren Walker had 21 for the Bulldogs on 8-for-14 shooting. Akira Wiggins scored 19 on 6-for-10 shooting.

Barton advances to play the Tusculum-Belmont Abbey winner on Monday for the regional championship and a trip to the Elite Eight.

 

Regional semifinal

CATAWBA (64) — Stanback 22, Thorne 13, DeShazo 10, McIntosh 6, Barnes 5, Ford 2, Downs 2, Bruce 2, Phillips 2, Wampler, Davie, Roberts, Gardner.

BARTON (80) — Walker 21, Wiggins 19, Peterkin 14, Tham-Morrobel 12, Mitchell 7, Doss 4, Gainey 3.

Catawba      21     17     13    13    — 64

Barton         19     18    22    21    — 80

 

Regional first round

CATAWBA (67) — Stanback 12, Thorne 12,  McIntosh 11, DeShazo 8, Bruce 7, Barnes 6, Downs 5, Ford 3, Phillips 2, Davie 1, Wampler, Gardner, Roberts.

CARSON-NEWMAN (48) — Smith 13, Bunch 11, Taylor 10, Wykle 7, Byrd 3, Wilson 2, Hines 2, Boshears, Pearce, Goforth, Bean.

Catawba                           17    17    17    16   — 67

Carson-Newman           13   10    11    14    — 48

 

 

 

 

 

 

