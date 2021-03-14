March 14, 2021

  • 52°

College football roundup: Catamounts, Wildcats pick up victories

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

Associated Press

CULLOWHEE — Donnavan Spencer rushed for a career-high 220 yards and two touchdowns, and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 21-14 on Saturday.

Spencer entered Saturday’s contest with 380 rushing yards on the season, which included the three games the Catamounts played in the fall.

The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for Western Carolina (1-6, 1-3 Southern Conference), which last won on Nov. 9, 2019 in a 23-20 overtime contest against East Tennessee State.

On the Catamounts’ opening drive, Spencer accounted for all offensive yardage, running for 36, 10, 10 and a 1-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead. Mikai Stanley added to Western Carolina’s lead with an 18-yard touchdown run and Spencer added a 67-yard TD jaunt with 45 seconds before halftime for a 21-6 advantage.

Quarterback Jaylan Adams ran for 131 yards on 25 carries and scored a touchdown and Nathan Storch ran 33 times for 125 times for The Citadel (0-7, 0-3).

Davidson 26, Stetson 20

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Phelps accounted for three touchdowns as Davidson built a seemingly comfortable lead by the middle of the fourth quarter and then held on to win.

Davidson (1-1, 1-0 Pioneer League) put up 20 unanswered points in the second half and piled up a 26-7 lead by the 8:51 mark of the fourth quarter.

But Stetson caught a spark, driving from their own 13 for an Alex Piccirilli touchdown on a 3-yard keeper. The Hatters recovered an onside kick and struck again when Piccirilli found Mason Proch for an 11-yard score. Stetson tried another onside kick, but Davidson recovered it and ran out the final 2:07.

Phelps was 7-of-10 passing for 92 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He also had 120 yards rushing. Piccirilli threw for 192 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score for the Hatters in their season opener.

Richmond 38, Elon 14

ELON (AP) — Joe Mancuso threw two touchdowns and ran for another and Richmond was in control from the outset.

The Spiders (2-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Conference) took the opening kick and went on an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive that finished with a 10-yard scoring pass from Mancuso to Justin Jasper.

Elon’s JR Martin threw for 90 yards on 6-for-14 passing. On in relief, Justin Allen went 3-for-6 passing for 58 yards, a touchdown and was intercepted twice as the Phoenix fell to 1-3, 0-2.

