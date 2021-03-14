March 14, 2021

  • 52°

Ann Farabee column: Say nice things

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

By Ann Farabee

“You are doing a great job!” were the words my principal spoke as he left my classroom. Hearing him say those words melted my heart. I clung to his every word.

“I love you Mom,” were the words written on a note pad and handed to me many years ago by my six-year-old son. I wrote back, “I love you, too.” The look on his face melted my heart. I clung to his every word.

“You are really good at puzzles!” I said to my little grandson as he was working away. He smiled and then gave a lengthy explanation of puzzle-working strategies. The look on his face melted my heart. I clung to his every word.

Those were three simple moments in my life:

*Words from an employer I longed to hear. Words that made me want to be better.

*Words from my child — written in love, handed to me, and remembered years later.

*Words my grandson enjoyed hearing and I enjoyed saying. Words of encouragement.

What if it had been this instead?

Hopefully you will improve the longer you teach.”

You left out the comma.”

Is that all you like to do? Work puzzles?”

It certainly would have taken away some precious memories.

The power of words.

Words said.

Words written.

Words heard.

They all mean something.

Choose them carefully.

They may be remembered years later.

Proverbs 16:24 says, “Pleasant words are like a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and health to the bones.”

A honeycomb is a place where bees store their honey. It seems like a good idea to have a storage place for our sweetness and our kindness.

Oh, we do have a storage place. It is in our hearts and in our spirits. God puts it there for us to give out to others.

Good words. Worth much. Cost little.

A kind word — can change someone’s day and sometimes change their lives.

Be careful of the words you say — keep them short and sweet.

You never know from day to day which ones you’ll have to eat!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at  annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Local

In Salisbury, housing demolitions come with months of work from three local officers

News

Planners put organizational skills to use, help with vaccine distribution

High School

High school basketball player of year: West’s Moss is the boss for second time

Columns

Ester Marsh: Cardio, flexibility and balance guidelines

Education

North Middle principal criticized, apologizes after Black History Month voicemail

Local

Meals on Wheels celebrates annual ‘March for Meals’

Business

Biz Roundup: Salisbury receives award for promotion of 2019 Cheerwine Festival

Business

Pandemic prompts Kannapolis family to launch dog training franchise

Local

Girl Scout Troop 1612 takes on service project at Trinity Oaks

Lifestyle

Destiny Stone’s ‘Daniel’s Song’ featured in OWN Network show

Local

Commissioners to consider incentive package for economic project, hold public hearing on solar rules

Local

Vietnam veterans receive quilts, special recognition during ceremony

Nation/World

Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus

Nation/World

Medically vulnerable in US put near end of vaccine line

Crime

Davidson County pair accused of sending material harmful to minor

Coronavirus

Health officials say state on track to make all residents eligible for COVID shot

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call it off

Nation/World

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign as allegations mount

Coronavirus

Daylight saving time comes this weekend and possibly COVID relief payments

High School

High school football: Falcons hold off East

Coronavirus

UPDATED: One COVID-19 death reported in Rowan this week; lowest figure in months

College

Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia basketball tournament runs

Crime

Blotter: March 12

Crime

Salisbury Police Department promotes two