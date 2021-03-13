March 13, 2021

High school football: Wonders win in OT … again

By Post Sports

Published 12:20 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

ZACH STEVENSON / SALISBURY POST  Former A.L. Brown QB Isaiah Black has become quite a receiver for the Wonders.

 

Staff report

KANNAPOLIS — Jamison Flowe scored the winning touchdown in overtime, as A.L. Brown’s football team won 35-28 against Cox Mill.

Ranked 10th in 3A by MaxPreps, the Wonders (3-0, 3-0) opened with an emphatic victory against Northwest Cabarrus, but they needed two overtimes to beat Central Cabarrus in Week 2 before surviving Cox Mill on Friday.

It wasn’t easy to see this close call coming. South Piedmont Conference opponent Cox Mill came in winless and hadn’t scored a point.

But the Wonders brought out the best in the Chargers (0-3, 0-2), who had negligible offensive production against West Cabarrus last week.

Ty Woods kicked field goals of 24 and 31 yards to propel the Wonders to a 6-0 lead, but Cox Mill surged ahead 14-6.

Cam Kromah’s TD pass to Isaiah Black got the Wonders within 14-12, and Woods’ PAT made it 14-13.

The Wonders needed Amareon Plummer’s rushing TD and a 2-point conversion by Tyriek Harris to get to halftime 21-all.

Kromah’s second TD pass — this one to Jacob Booker on a 30-yard connection — put the Wonders ahead 28-21 in the third quarter.

Cox Mill tied the game with about seven minutes left, and the teams were still deadlocked at the end of regulation.

Flowe’s TD run from the 7 in OT and a defensive stop meant anothe rexciting win for the Wonders.

West Cabarrus is next for A.L. Brown.

 

