March 13, 2021

  • 59°

High school football: First loss for Cavaliers

By Post Sports

Published 12:50 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

 

Staff report

SPENCER — Hibriten lived up to its billing as one of the top teams in the West and defeated North Rowan 43-0 at Eagle Stadium on Friday.

Ranked sixth in 2A by MaxPreps, Hibriten had crunched its first two foes by even larger margins.

Hibriten was a late add to North’s schedule on Monday after Albemarle was sidelined by a COVID situation. Hibriten was available because its scheduled opponent, Fred T. Foard, was in COVID quarantine.

North moved the ball to the Hibriten 25 on its first possession before being stopped on downs, and the Cavaliers also halted Hibriten’s first offensive possession.

It was scoreless for nine minutes, but the visiting Panthers broke the ice on defense with a 35-yard pick-six.

Rushing TDs by Daren Perry (11 yards) and Cedrick Shuford (49 yards) in a span of two minutes in the second quarter gave the visitors a 21-0 halftime lead.

Perry had another rushing TD and Hibriten scored through the air for a 34-0 lead after three quarters.

Hibriten tacked on a safety and Coby Wilson scored a touchdown with 6:14 remaining to trigger a running clock.

It was the first home game for North Rowan, which had whipped Yadkin Valley Conference foes North Moore and South Stanly in its first two outings.

North Rowan came into the game ranked 14th in 1A by MaxPreps.

In the big picture, playing a team of Hibriten’s caliber, should help the Cavaliers as they move forward.

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Davidson County pair accused of sending material harmful to minor

Coronavirus

Health officials say state on track to make all residents eligible for COVID shot

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call it off

Nation/World

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign as allegations mount

Coronavirus

Daylight saving time comes this weekend and possibly COVID relief payments

High School

High school football: Falcons hold off East

Coronavirus

One COVID-19 death reported in Rowan this week; lowest figure in months

College

Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia basketball tournament runs

Crime

Blotter: March 12

Crime

Salisbury Police Department promotes two

Nation/World

Six chosen in trial for George Floyd’s death; murder charge added

News

Bill would have sheriffs to act on ICE requests

Local

City expects public input sessions in the spring for Forward 2040 plan

Coronavirus

Biden ready for ‘independence from virus’

Education

Local school officials react to bipartisan school reopening law

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry creates new zoning classification, rezones 12 properties

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department working on plans for evening vaccination clinic

Coronavirus

Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

Crime

Blotter: Jailed man faces new charges in robbery

Local

Second phase of Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial site nearing completion; task force seeking missed connections

Local

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

News

Civil rights leader Wright honored for role in 1961 march on South Carolina state capitol

Local

Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’