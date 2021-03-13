High school football: Cougars get solid road victory
Staff report
OLIN — The North Iredell Raiders were better than Carson head football coach Daniel Crosby expected them to be.
But so was his own team.
Carson opened North Piedmont Conference play with a strong 38-10 road win in Olin.
“North Iredell kind of surprised me,” Crosby said. “They were bigger and more athletic than they looked on film. They’re a whole lot better than they were last year. But our guys played so much better than they did a week ago. Our guys played their tails off.”
The key moment was Emory Taylor’s 86-yard kickoff return touchdown.
It came following the first score of the night by North Iredell (0-2, 0-1).
“They kick a field goal and they get a little bit of momentum, but then we take it right back in a big way,” Crosby said. “The kickoff return by Emory was a game-changer.”
Carson (2-1, 1-0) got a pair of touchdowns from CP Pyle, who got one on a running play and one on a screen pass.
Alex London threw two TD passes, with the other one going to Jake Harris.
Jordan Garland had a rushing touchdown, his fourth of the season, and Andrew Beaver booted a field goal.
“We weren’t flashy, just methodical, but it was a good sort of methodical,” Crosby said. “Offensively, defensively and on special teams we put together a solid performance. We were good in all three phases.”
Carson is at home next week for a big one with NPC and county rival East Rowan. The Mustangs lost to West Rowan 27-21 on Friday.
High school football: Hornets rebound with romp
