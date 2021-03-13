March 13, 2021

  • 61°
North Carolina’s Caleb Love tries to scoop up a shot in Friday night’s game against Florida State. The Seminoles advanced to the ACC Championship game tonight. Photo courtesy of ACC

Florida State holds off North Carolina to advance in ACC Tournament

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

GREENSBORO (AP) — Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and No. 15 Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles (16-5), who blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win that came down to the final seconds.

The sixth-seeded Tar Heels (18-10) had a chance for a desperation play to tie it with 1 second left, but Anthony Harris couldn’t catch Leaky Black’s half-court pass to get up a tying 3-pointer.

That sent the Seminoles to the championship game to face Georgia Tech, which advanced when its semifinal game against No. 16 Virginia was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

Today will mark the second time in league history that no North Carolina-based team will appear in the ACC championship game. The only other time came in 1990, when Final Four-bound Georgia Tech beat Virginia in Charlotte.

Caleb Love scored 13 points to lead the Tar Heels, who shot 34% for the game and made just 1 of 8 shots over the last four minutes as this one slipped away. Fellow freshman Kerwin Walton scored all 11 of his points after halftime, helping the Tar Heels dig out of that first-half hole.

It was nearly two weeks earlier that the Tar Heels rallied from 16 down to beat the Seminoles. They nearly claimed another win, but Polite’s 3 from the right wing finally gave FSU a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels opened the tournament with a 42-point win against Notre Dame — the program’s biggest margin ever in an ACC Tournament — and then a strong second-half performance helped them beat No. 22 Virginia Tech in Thursday’s quarterfinals. They fought back behind Walton’s outside shooting and a surge inside from Armando Bacot to go up 51-46, but they couldn’t hold onto that lead. The Tar Heels struggled to find a clean look late.

FSU: The Seminoles were making a delayed tournament debut, with their scheduled quarterfinal against Duke called off when the Blue Devils withdrew due to a positive COVID-19 test and quarantines within the program. Now they’re hoping to claim a third tournament title, joining their 2012 crown as well as last year when they were awarded the trophy as the regular-season champion when the league shut the tournament down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels find out Sunday about their NCAA Tournament seeding.

FSU: The Seminoles face Georgia Tech tonight for the title.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Davidson County pair accused of sending material harmful to minor

Coronavirus

Health officials say state on track to make all residents eligible for COVID shot

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call it off

Nation/World

Top Democrats call on Cuomo to resign as allegations mount

Coronavirus

Daylight saving time comes this weekend and possibly COVID relief payments

High School

High school football: Falcons hold off East

Coronavirus

One COVID-19 death reported in Rowan this week; lowest figure in months

College

Positive COVID-19 tests derail Kansas, Virginia basketball tournament runs

Crime

Blotter: March 12

Crime

Salisbury Police Department promotes two

Nation/World

Six chosen in trial for George Floyd’s death; murder charge added

Local

City expects public input sessions in the spring for Forward 2040 plan

News

Bill would have sheriffs to act on ICE requests

Coronavirus

Biden ready for ‘independence from virus’

Education

Local school officials react to bipartisan school reopening law

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry creates new zoning classification, rezones 12 properties

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department working on plans for evening vaccination clinic

Coronavirus

Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

Crime

Blotter: Jailed man faces new charges in robbery

Local

Second phase of Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial site nearing completion; task force seeking missed connections

Local

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

News

Civil rights leader Wright honored for role in 1961 march on South Carolina state capitol

Local

Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’