Davidson County pair accused of sending material harmful to minor

LEXINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina couple has been arrested and charged with disseminating material harmful to a minor in connection with an Ohio investigation into an alleged statutory sex offense, a sheriff’s office said.

Gavin Head, 53, of Thomasville, and his wife, Taylor Rene-Nicole Head, 22, each face one count of the dissemination charge, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets. Gavin Head also was charged with a probation violation, the sheriff’s office said.

Gavin Head is currently listed on the N.C. Sex Offender Registry after being convicted in 2020 of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On March 7, detectives with the sheriff’s office and detectives with an Ohio police department began investigating an alleged statutory sex offense involving a 15-year-old in Ohio, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators linked Gavin Head to that offense, the sheriff’s office said, adding that investigators executed a search warrant at Head’s home in Thomasville and found evidence linked to the Ohio investigation.

Gavin Head and Taylor Head are in the Davidson County jail. Gavin Head’s bond is set at $510,000 and Taylor Head’s bond is at $500,000, the sheriff office said. It’s not known if either of them have an attorney.