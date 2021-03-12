Quotes of the week

“This is why you should buy local. Buy from your local business so you know they’re legitimate and good corporate citizens.”

— Elaine Spalding, Chamber of Commerce president after questions arose about a pre-owned farm and construction equipment company that apparently is only a website

“I’ve asked him to also look at our internal structure to see if there’s anything he would improve upon.”

— Dari Caldwell, Rowan County Board of Health chair on the hiring of a consultant who spent decades leading the Cabarrus Health Alliance

“It’s not as simple as going out there and widening the pavement.”

— Pat Ivey, NCDOT division engineer on complexities that hamper improvements on St. Peters Church Road and other similar ones

“There’s no margin for error. We knew he had to win tonight.”

— Matt Parrish, Salisbury soccer coach after 5-0 victory over South Rowan that put the Hornets in line for a playoff spot

“Today marks the 13th anniversary of losing two of Salisbury’s bravest men.”

— Bob Parnell, fire chief speaking at the grand opening of Fire Station No. 6 that is dedicated to Justin Monroe and Vic Isler

“The other comments I dare not repeat to another human.”

— Linda McElroy, Salisbury

communications director on callers who have voiced their displeasure after seeing the video of a police

officer’s handling of K-9 Zuul

“If our police who we expect to protect us can’t protect the animals without a voice, why are they police?”

— Judy Carlson, Salisbury

resident who took part in a protest outside the police department over the K-9 video

“This was just an awesome win, an awesome game. No question about it, we beat the most athletic team that we’ve faced all year.”

— Brooke Stouder, Carson girls basketball coach who started in 2006 and now has the 3A

state championship

“At that time, most adults really would not get involved. … A lot of them were fearful of losing their jobs (so) we decided we would take it on to fight for our rights.”

— DeeDee Wright, who took part in a protest on March 2, 1961, that led to a Supreme Court ruling that gives protesters increased protections