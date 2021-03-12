One COVID-19 death reported in Rowan this week; lowest figure in months

SALISBURY — Rowan County this week saw the fewest COVID-19 deaths reported in months.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a single death on Monday and none the rest of the week. Since a holiday spike in cases that started around Thanksgiving, deaths came at a pace of several per week, with many weeks bringing in double digits.

There have now been 291 deaths from COVID-19 in Rowan County since the start of the pandemic and 118 in 2021.

State data show a majority of deaths (63%) have been people 75 and older. The next-largest age group of deaths is 64 to 74 (19%).

White Rowan Countians are 78% of deaths, Black residents are 11% of deaths and Hispanic Rowan residents are 7% of deaths. Women are 48% of deaths and men are 46%; gender was not available on the remaining deaths.

On Friday, there were 36 new COVID-19 positives. In the previous two weeks, there have been 409 new COVID-19 positives. The total since the start of the pandemic is 15,195.

First and second doses of vaccines administered increased by hundreds this week. State data show 18,077 Rowan residents partially vaccinated (12.7%) — receiving one dose of a two-shot vaccine — and 12,380 people fully vaccinated (8.7%).

About 49% of local residents 75 and older and 47% of people 65 to 74 have been vaccinated.

Rowan County trails state averages in overall percent of population and individual age groups vaccinated.

Congregate living outbreaks still considered active are as follows:

• Brightmoor Nursing Center, 11 positive case.

• Compass Assisted Living Rowan, 48 cases and five deaths.

• Elmcroft of Salisbury, 10 cases.

• Rowan County Detention Center, 27 cases.