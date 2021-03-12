March 12, 2021

  • 55°

Local school officials react to bipartisan school reopening law

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021

SALISBURY – Changes in local school schedules are afoot after Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday signed a bill that will require local school districts to send students back into classrooms.

The new law, which passed without opposition in the N.C. House and Senate, mandates the state’s school districts offer plan A, in-person instruction, to all students. It would also require districts provide at least some in-person classes to grade 6-12 as well — either plan A or B.

“Getting students back into the classroom safely is a shared priority, and this agreement will move more students to in-person instruction while retaining the ability to respond to local emergencies,” Cooper said in a statement.

The law made a sprint to the governor’s desk in just two days after leaders from both parties announced a compromise on Wednesday. The law will go into effect in 20 days and requires districts with operations not falling under its guidelines to adapt.

The legislation has greater implications for some districts than others.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Associate Superintendent of Operations Anthony Vann said the district does not have to change its plan of operations. It currently has students attending in a blended model of in-person and online classes, plan B, but elementary students on March 29 will return to class four days per week.

The law does not specify that districts must return students a full five days per week. Rowan-Salisbury Schools currently has all students learning remotely on Wednesdays for special cleaning.

The law unties the hands of education agencies to send middle and high school students back full time.

“This is something we’re going to have to bring back to our board for a direction based on the governor’s decision,” Vann said.

RSS Board of Education Chair Kevin Jones said students do best in classrooms and that his goal is to get students back in schools when it is safe to do so.

“I think a month ago we might have had more hesitation about high school students,” Jones said, noting the continually improving COVID-19 infection numbers in Rowan County.

The distinction between elementary and older students is due to the exceptionally low spread and serious illness due to COVID-19 among young children.

Board member Dean Hunter mentioned sending middle and high school students back into classrooms at the board’s Monday meeting and noted the wording of a previous announcement by Cooper that seemed to be pushing to return all students to classes.

Hunter said it will be good for students to return to some sense of normalcy and look ahead to having in-person versions of high school traditions such prom and graduation. Fans are already allowed to attend sporting events at a reduced density.

Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Chip Buckwell said making the change is doable for KCS, which is currently in plan B for all grade levels. The law will require a change for K-5 students.

Buckwell said school principals met for more than two hours on Thursday. The main topic of discussion was planning for the change.

At this point, Buckwell said, a significant consideration will be whether to send middle and high schoolers back full time as well. Earlier this week, his recommendation was to stay the course and watch what happens in Raleigh.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Six chosen in trial for George Floyd’s death; murder charge added

Local

City expects public input sessions in the spring for Forward 2040 plan

News

Bill would have sheriffs to act on ICE requests

Coronavirus

Biden ready for ‘independence from virus’

Education

Local school officials react to bipartisan school reopening law

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry creates new zoning classification, rezones 12 properties

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department working on plans for evening vaccination clinic

Coronavirus

Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

Crime

Blotter: Jailed man faces new charges in robbery

Local

Second phase of Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial site nearing completion; task force seeking missed connections

Local

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

News

Civil rights leader Wright honored for role in 1961 march on South Carolina state capitol

Local

Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Education

Shoutouts

News

Historic Landmarks Commission one of several boards with open seats, opportunity to add diversity

Education

Center for Environment hosts National Wildlife Refuge Association tour

Education

Partners in Learning takes annual pledge to end ‘R-word’

High School

High school soccer: Hornets win regular-season finale

Education

Education briefs: RCCC celebrates completion of new fire training tower

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools hires new marketing director

News

Cooper, legislative leaders announce deal on K-12 schools

News

State briefs: NC Republicans seek to rein in governor’s emergency powers

Nation/World

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems