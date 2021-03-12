Jayvee football: Salisbury, West, Carson win
Staff report
Salisbury won 24-0 against South Rowan in jayvee football on Thursday.
Damian Brandon and Deshawn “Fatts” Brown had rushing TDs for the Hornets.
Brown and DJ Adams had 2-point conversions.
Nick Tillman scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery.
Dominic Wallace and Nature Smith had interceptions.
•••
West Rowan won 35-0 against East Rowan on Thursday.
Paxton Greene threw two TD passes.
James Francis scored on a 60-yard reception.
Landon Jacobs and Charlee Williamson had rushing TDs.
Abe Davis made 10 tackles.
Jaden Warren had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
•••
Carson won 8-0 against North Iredell on Thursday.
Jordan Galarza scored the touchdown and added the 2-point conversion.
Carson’s offensive line had a good night.
Leading Carson’s defense were Trevor Vaughn, Carson Aman, Dalton Gay and Connor Rayfield.
•••
A.L. Brown won 30-14 against Cox Mill.
•••
Davie routed R.J. Reynolds 49-0.
Ty Miller threw three TD passes. Carter Helton led the running attack.
