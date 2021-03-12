High school scores: AP results, Week 3

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander Central 53, Morganton Freedom 12

Alleghany County 25, West Wilkes 7

Andrews 30, Cherokee 28

Anson County 28, Montgomery Central 12

Apex Middle Creek 48, Garner 23

Ashe County 36, North Wilkes 15

Asheville 24, West Henderson 0

Asheville Reynolds 63, Asheville Roberson 40

Bartlett Yancey 62, Burlington Cummings 36

Bear Grass 46, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6

Belmont South Point 42, Belmont Cramer 24

Boonville Starmount 14, East Wilkes 7

Brevard 14, East Henderson 0

Bunn 38, Warren County 30

Cameron Union Pines 10, Harnett Central 6

Canton Pisgah 20, Sylva Smoky Mountain 14, OT

Cary Panther Creek 22, Cary 0

Catawba Bandys 52, Lincolnton 8

Central Cabarrus 20, Northwest Cabarrus 14

Central Davidson 48, East Davidson 15

Chapel Hill 41, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 42, West Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Mallard Creek 40, West Charlotte 18

Charlotte Myers Park 24, Matthews Butler 21

Charlotte Olympic 46, Charlotte Berry Tech 24

Charlotte Providence 27, South Mecklenburg 6

Cherryville 33, Gastonia Highland Tech 12

China Grove Carson 38, North Iredell 10

Claremont Bunker Hill 44, Valdese Draughn 6

Clayton 48, South Johnston 6

Clayton Cleveland 54, East Wake 0

Clinton 42, Goldsboro 7

Concord Robinson 44, Charlotte Harding 6

Cornelius Hough 24, Lake Norman 9

Croatan 58, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Davidson Community School 42, Monroe Union Academy 0

Davie County 62, Winston-Salem Reynolds 43

Durham Jordan 21, Green Level 13

East Bend Forbush 50, North Surry 20

East Bladen 56, Fairmont 12

East Burke 37, Morganton Patton 6

East Lincoln 40, North Lincoln 30

East Mecklenburg 20, Charlotte Garinger 6

East Surry 49, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Eastern Alamance 28, Northern Guilford 24

Eastern Guilford 55, Asheboro 13

Eastern Randolph 30, High Point Andrews 12

Eastern Wayne 12, Southern Wayne 6

Elizabeth City Northeastern 32, Hertford County 6

Fayetteville Sanford 43, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Fayetteville Seventy-First 48, Lumberton 34

Franklin 31, Hendersonville 27

Friendship 38, Apex 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 48, Newton Grove Hobbton 41

Graham 24, Carrboro 6

Gray’s Creek 35, Cape Fear 29

Greenbrier Christian, Va. 54, Halifax Academy 6

Greensboro Dudley 56, Greensboro Smith 0

Greenville Rose 42, Greenville Conley 14

Havelock 62, West Carteret 13

Hickory Ridge 41, Mint Hill Rocky River 12

Hickory St. Stephens 30, Bessemer City 0

Holly Springs 28, Fuquay-Varina 13

Hope Mills South View 45, Fayetteville Smith 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 21, Charlotte Independence 6

Jacksonville 41, Jacksonville Northside 6

Kannapolis Brown 35, Concord Cox Mill 28, OT

Kings Mountain 35, Gastonia Huss 0

Kinston 15, West Craven 0

Lawndale Burns 54, East Rutherford 7

Lenoir Hibriten 43, North Rowan 0

Louisburg 48, Oxford Webb 14

Manteo 34, Gates County 14

Mayodan McMichael 30, Eden Morehead 27

Mitchell County 42, Swannanoa Owen 14

Monroe 39, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 27

Mooresboro Jefferson 25, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 21

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 64, Christ the King High School 12

Morrisville Green Hope 20, Raleigh Athens Drive 0

Mount Airy 50, North Stokes 0

Mount Pleasant 49, Monroe Central 0

Nash Central 41, Farmville Central 29

New Bern 49, Pikeville Aycock 0

New Hanover County 49, Wilmington Laney 7

Newton Grove Midway 42, East Duplin 41

North Buncombe 48, Enka 19

North Davidson 35, Thomasville Ledford 24

North Henderson 32, Waynesville Tuscola 28

North Lenoir 37, Granville Central 14

North Mecklenburg 20, Huntersville Hopewell 16

North Moore 50, South Stanly 0

North Stanly 51, South Davidson 0

Northampton County 44, North Edgecombe 12

Northwest Guilford 41, Greensboro Page 0

Oak Grove 48, West Davidson 0

Orange 7, Northern Durham 6

Pamlico County 34, Chocowinity Southside 14

Perquimans 44, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 26

Pfafftown Reagan 31, Robert B. Glenn 19

Pinetown Northside 37, Robersonville South Creek 0

Polk County 53, Madison County 7

Princeton 56, Rose Hill Union 0

R-S Central 56, East Gaston 27

Raleigh Broughton 49, Raleigh Enloe 48, OT

Raleigh Millbrook 34, Raleigh Leesville Road 14

Randleman 56, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Reidsville 42, Jamestown Ragsdale 0

Roanoke Rapids 26, South Granville 14

Robbinsville 35, Asheville Erwin 28

Rocky Mount 26, Franklinton 9

Rolesville 56, Raleigh Wakefield 35

Salisbury 51, Lexington 0

Scotland 42, Hoke County 7

Shelby 47, Forest City Chase 41

Shelby Crest 48, Gastonia Ashbrook 6

South Caldwell 50, McDowell County 0

South Columbus 48, West Bladen 24

South Lenoir 24, Greene Central 14

SouthWest Edgecombe 59, North Pitt 46

Southeast Guilford 33, Southern Alamance 7

Southern Durham 6, Vance County 0

Southern Lee 31, Western Harnett 16

Southern Nash 41, Wilson Fike 39

Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Pembroke Swett 6

Southwest Guilford 56, Winston-Salem Parkland 13

Southwest Onslow 42, Pender County 6

Statesville 27, South Iredell 10

Surry Central 50, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Swain County 42, Rosman 8

Swansboro 40, Jacksonville White Oak 36

Tarboro 61, Riverside Martin 13

Tennessee Silverbacks, Tenn. 28, Asheville Christian 14

Thomasville 36, South Rowan 24

Wake Forest 14, Knightdale 0

Walkertown 41, North Forsyth 28

Wallace-Rose Hill 38, Warsaw Kenan 13

Washington Academy 37, Ayden-Grifton 7

Watauga County 23, Hickory 6

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24, Monroe Parkwood 8

West Caldwell 47, West Iredell 15

West Johnston 35, Smithfield-Selma 20

West Lincoln 27, Newton-Conover 19

West Rowan 27, East Rowan 21

West Stanly 21, Marshville Forest Hills 0

West Stokes 36, Winston-Salem Carver 8

Western Alamance 37, Person 21

Wilmington Hoggard 27, West Brunswick 0

Wilson Hunt 20, Northern Nash 6

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 57, Western Guilford 0

Zebulon B. Vance 42, Mooresville 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lee County vs. Erwin Triton, ccd.

Richmond County vs. Fayetteville Britt, ppd. to Mar 12th.

St. Pauls vs. South Columbus, ccd.

Wake Forest Heritage vs. Wendell Corinth Holders, ccd.

West Bladen vs. Red Springs, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/