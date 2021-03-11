Letter: All workers deserve safety, security

American workers are the backbone of this country, and our rights must be protected through the ability to form unions. Not only does being a part of a union mean safer working conditions and more benefits for workers, but it is also very empowering.

Unions empower workers to create a working environment that is best for everyone, which in times like these during the COVID-19 pandemic is more important than ever. Empowering workers to have open communication with their employers about things like COVID safety, paid time off to care for ourselves and our loved ones, and minimizing the harmful effects of unemployment would be impossible if not for union contracts.

In an area where so many are unemployed and in need of support in the workplace, unions are a powerful force for good. That force can only become stronger by passing the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. All working people deserve the safety and security that comes from being empowered both in and out of the workplace, and the PRO Act will do just that.

— Corey Hill

Salisbury