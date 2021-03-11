March 11, 2021

High school basketball: All-NPC teams announced

By Post Sports

Published 1:31 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

Carson ‘s Colbie Perry. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Carson ‘s Ellie Wilhelm. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

 

Staff report

Carson’s state champion girls basketball team has five players on the All-North Piedmont Conference squad that was chosen by the league’s coaches at the end of the regular season.

Ellie Wilhelm, Colbie Perry, Carleigh Perry, Hannah Isley and Mary Spry made all-conference.

Wilhelm and Colbie Perry are co-players of the year for the NPC.

Wilhelm and the Perry cousins are seniors. Spry and Isley are juniors.

Carson’s Brooke Stouder was named the league’s coach of the year.

East Rowan junior Mac Misenheimer made all-conference.

West Rowan freshmen De’Mya Phifer and Lauren Arnold made all-conference.

 

 

West Rowan’s Jalen Moss. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

On the boys side, West Rowan’s co-champs placed four on the All-North Piedmont Conference team — seniors Jalen Moss, Braden Graham, Macari Allison and AJ Mauldin.

Moss is the league’s player of the year.

Carson sophomore Emory Taylor and East Rowan senior Vincent Jones made all-conference.

North Iredell’s Jeff LeVan, who steered his team to a co-championship, was named coach of the year.

 

