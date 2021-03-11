March 11, 2021

  • 52°
Natalie Anderson/Salisbury Post — Construction on the foundation that will soon support the "Fame" Confederate monument is currently underway at a historic cemetery on North Lee Street.

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:10 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Eight months after the removal of the “Fame” Confederate monument downtown, construction of the foundation that will soon support the monument is underway at a historic cemetery on North Lee Street.

In June, the Robert F. Hoke chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which owns the statue, and the city reached an agreement to relocate the monument from its downtown perch at the intersection of West Innes and North Church streets to a historic cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried. The agreement came after Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes and the city council deemed “Fame” a public safety issue with a vote at the June 16 meeting.

The city has paid for the removal, which took place in July, and will pay for its storage and relocation. The UDC has received an easement to the piece of property the monument will soon sit, and the Historic Salisbury Foundation has been tasked with overseeing around $65,000 in privately raised funds for site amenities.

City leaders attribute the long process to the multiple engineering studies needed prior to construction. Public Works Director Craig Powers said “micropiles” are being poured to help support the foundation, which is expected to be laid by the end of this week or next. Once poured, the foundation will set for about two weeks before site amenities are implemented.

Other site amenities include a custom, 8-foot-high, wrought iron fence, which Powers anticipates will be installed in April. The corner posts for the fence have already been placed. Then, brick pavers can be installed, and the city will be able to schedule the relocation with its contractor. Currently, the statue remains stored in an undisclosed location.

“Although the soil capacity was a challenge, we are pleased with the great work the engineers and contractor have done to create a firm foundation for ‘Fame,'” Mayor Karen Alexander said.

The city hired a contractor from Tennessee to install the foundation, a contractor from Charlotte for the fence and a local company for the brick pavers. A nationwide contractor was hired to move and relocate the statue.

The city’s engineering department is handling the installation of the lights and cameras. Wendy Brindle, the city’s engineering director, said the lights will be installed by Duke Energy and will include upgraded LED street lights and flood lights. The city is currently going through the lease agreement process with Duke Energy and does not yet have an anticipated date for the installation.

Additionally, cameras will be installed by Axis and UNV once pole attachment agreements are also worked out with Duke Energy, Brindle said.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

Print Article

Comments

Local

Second phase of Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial site nearing completion; task force seeking missed connections

Local

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

News

Civil rights leader Wright honored for role in 1961 march on South Carolina state capitol

Local

Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Education

Shoutouts

News

Historic Landmarks Commission one of several boards with open seats, opportunity to add diversity

Education

Center for Environment hosts National Wildlife Refuge Association tour

Education

Partners in Learning takes annual pledge to end ‘R-word’

High School

High school soccer: Hornets win regular-season finale

Education

Education briefs: RCCC celebrates completion of new fire training tower

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools hires new marketing director

News

Cooper, legislative leaders announce deal on K-12 schools

News

State briefs: NC Republicans seek to rein in governor’s emergency powers

Nation/World

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 positives remain low

Kannapolis

UNC Charlotte, App State to play first game in new Kannapolis baseball stadium

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with drug crimes in Rowan, Iredell

Crime

Juvenile shot in the leg on NC 801

News

Consultant hired to look at Rowan Board of Health structure; plan for indoor COVID-19 vaccine clinics set

Education

New $100,000 offer on Faith Elementary property is good for 60 days

Local

Improvements underway on St. Peters Church Road, still no widening plans in place

News

Two new apartment complexes would bring more than 150 additional units to Salisbury

Coronavirus

County hits 12% of residents partially vaccinated for COVID-19

Local

Spencer to sell off awning material from Park Plaza