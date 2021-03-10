March 10, 2021

College softball: Catawba gets road sweep

By Post Sports

Published 2:29 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

 

Catawba’s Sydney Goertzen. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

MARS HILL — Catawba’s softball team continued a strong season on Tuesday with its first South Atlantic Conference sweep.

Catawba won 11-8 in 10 innings before romping 12-3 at Mars Hill’s Ponder Field.

Catawba (14-2, 4-2) had split its first two SAC series with nationally ranked Lincoln Memorial and Anderson.

Jordan Dean’s RBI single provided the deciding run in the opener. Carlee Brawley had three hits.

Madison Hunter (3-1) was the winning pitcher in relief of Brooke Walser.

Gracie Gibson hit a three-run homer. Brawley had a two-run double. Riley Tucker had a two-run single.

Catawba won convincingly in the nightcap.

Dean’s two-run single in the first inning got the Indians started. Sydney Goertzen had a two-run double and a bases-clearing double to sink the Lions (6-9, 1-5).

Summer Howerton (3-0) was the winning pitcher.

Catawba travels to Carson-Newman on Saturday for a noon doubleheader with the Eagles.

 

