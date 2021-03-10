Blotter: Man charged with drug crimes in Rowan, Iredell

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old man faces drug charges in Rowan and Iredell counties after being arrested Monday near the intersection of N.C. 152 and Old Concord Road.

Justin Alexander Smith, of Maiden, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged on warrants from the Mooresville Police Department of felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Rowan charges stem from an incident Monday during which a Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputy said Smith was moving erratically while watching another traffic stop from a BP gas station on Old Concord Road. A sheriff’s deputy checked the registration on Smith’s vehicle, which expired in September.

After Smith left the BP gas station, he was stopped by the sheriff’s deputy. While running Smith’s information through a database, the sheriff’s deputy saw the Iredell County warrants. The deputy placed Smith under arrest for the prior charges and allegedly found a glass jar containing methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Smith received a combined $3,000 bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Monday reported credit card fraud was found on his banking account.

• A man on Monday reported there were several fraudulent transactions on his checking account.

• A man on Monday reported money was stolen from his bank account online.

• A man reported recovered stolen property Monday in the 2100 block of Cooper Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported property damage in the 200 block of Windy Hill Drive in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported larceny in the 2200 block of Old Union Church Road.

• A suspicious fire was reported Monday in the 4900 block of Old Beatty Ford Road.

• A burned mailbox was reported Monday in the 5700 block of Mooresville Road in Salisbury.

• Christopher James Casey, 41, was charged Monday with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Coffey Automotive on Tuesday reported a past larceny in the 2300 block of South Main Street.

• A woman on Tuesday reported items were stolen from her house while she was away in the 600 block of East Lafayette Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a stolen phone in the 200 block of North Long Street.

• A man on Tuesday reported a hit-and-run accident in the 2100 block of Statesville Bouleveard.

• A woman on Tuesday reported credit card fraud.

• A man on Tuesday reported vandalism in the 1800 block of Mooresville Road.

• A man was assaulted during an argument Tuesday in the 100 block of Pearl Street.