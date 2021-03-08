Blotter: March 8

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Ted Lane.

• Latina Express reported a larceny Thursday in the 1300 block of Julian Road.

• A man on Thursday reported an attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Old Cress Road.

• A man reported a fraud that occurred over the phone on Thursday.

• First Bank on Thursday reported money was stolen off of a debit card in the 1100 block of Long Ferry Road.

• Steven Luan Dinh, 24, was charged Thursday on crimes in Surry County, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and felony breaking and entering a building.

• James Paul David Napier, 44, was charged with felony attempting breaking or entering building in the 200 block of North Main Street.

• Sicerra Nicole Bowles, 30, was charged with felony attempt and conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An offense against family, neglect, was reported Friday in the 1600 block of Standish Street.

• A tractor trailer on Friday struck a concrete pole in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man reported fraud Friday in the 1900 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Food Lion No. 1 reported shoplifting Friday in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue.

• A bag of drugs was found in the roadway Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.

• A man reported a larceny Friday in the 400 block of Vance Avenue.

• A juvenile on Friday reported she was the victim of a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 700 block of Maple Avenue.

• Walmart reported three larcenies Sunday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Jacob Lynn Jackson, 19, was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering a building.