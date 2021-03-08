March 8, 2021

  • 59°
Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post - A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is being administered at the JF Hurley Family YMCA in Salisbury.

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:14 am Monday, March 8, 2021

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

As North Carolina moves through its vaccination groups, one reader wanted to know whether there were any vaccination options for homebound seniors who were eligible earlier but haven’t been able to make it to a vaccination site.

Rowan Health Department spokeswoman Amy Smith said the department is working to finalize a program in which paramedics would make trips to people’s homes to provide a vaccine. Smith said the program would operate similar to Rowan County’s community paramedics program that ended Dec. 31 after federal funding ran out.

As part of that program, people who tested positive could opt in to receiving regular visits from paramedics employed by Rowan County Emergency Services. Those paramedics provided care for as long as needed to homebound patients who were COVID-19 positive. The program served people who were healthy enough to stay home and sick enough to need some extra care.

To fund the homebound vaccinations, Emergency Services Chief Allen Cress said the county will use money received by the Health Department to give vaccines. While a memorandum of understanding hasn’t been finalized, Cress said it’s likely paramedics who were part of last year’s program will have first dibs on administering vaccines to homebound Rowan County residents.

Last week, Cabarrus County government announced a partnership with the Cabarrus Health Alliance to do something identical to what Rowan County is planning.

As part of the announcement, Cabarrus County said it already vaccinated 30 people who were part of a community paramedics program that launched in 2015. The staff of Cabarrus Health Alliance trained paramedics on the right techniques for storage and distribution before the first shots were administered. The program is not limited to people who are considered seniors.

In Cabarrus County, the qualifications to become part of the homebound vaccination effort include:

• people must be unable to physically leave their home.

• live within the border of Cabarrus County.

• meet the state’s current eligibility requirements.

Currently, providers in North Carolina can vaccinate anyone 65 or older, health care workers, long-term care staff and residents. Starting March 3, the state also allowed vaccine providers to administer shots to frontline essential workers in eight categories.

The categories are as follows:

• critical manufacturing

• education

• essential goods

• food and agriculture

• government and community services

• health care and public health

• public safety and transportation

People can find out if they’re currently eligible to receive a vaccine by visiting findmygroup.nc.gov. In addition to the Rowan County Health Department, which has regular drive-thru clinics for first doses on Thursdays, locals can schedule an appointment through Novant Health if he or she is an existing patient.

For more information about Rowan County’s COVID-19 efforts, visit rowancountync.gov/1561/COVID-19.

Print Article

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

Local

Political Notebook: Interim health director to talk COVID-19 at county Democrats breakfast

Local

‘Their names liveth forevermore:’ Officials dedicate Fire Station No. 6 to fallen firefighters Monroe, Isler

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking into Salisbury high, getting juvenile to help

Nation/World

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month

Lifestyle

Together at last: High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools sorts out transportation logistics in preparation for full-time return to classes

High School

Photo gallery: Carson goes undefeated, wins 3A state championship

Nation/World

Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

Nation/World

Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate OKs $1.9 trillion virus relief bill

Nation/World

Senate Democrats strike deal on jobless aid, move relief bill closer to approval

News

Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine in fatal crash

News

Two NC counties get to participate in satellite internet pilot for students

Local

PETA protesters gather in front of police department