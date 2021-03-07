Letter: Thanks to YMCA workers

I would like to thank the workers at the YMCA for their work on getting the vaccine in people’s arms.

I am a 75-year-old and disabled, and I was worried if I would be able to get the shot. I called my doctor’s office and they put me on a list. In three weeks, they called and had an appointment for me.

I got my first shot on Feb. 3 and my second shot on Feb. 24. I was in and out in less than 40 minutes, and 15 minutes was my wait time after the shot to see if there was an adverse effort.

Thank all of you again for doing such great work.

— Dana Snider

Salisbury