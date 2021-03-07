Letter: Student picks safety over learning in person more

In the news recently, people have been talking about bringing schools back to four days at school each week.

As a student, my thought is that they should not bring schools back to four days a week because COVID-19 is dangerous it can kill. Kids and teachers have not had enough time to receive the vaccine for it.

It would help kids like me get better grades because virtual learning is hard.

I would pick safety over better grades. I hope you pick safety over kids learning better because it helps people of all ages.

— Grant McHenry

Salisbury