Hoops roundup: Virginia claims ACC regular season title after Florida State loss

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sam Hauser scored 24 points, Trey Murphy III added 17 and No. 21 Virginia beat Louisville 68-58 on Saturday to win the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championship.

No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) got a boost when first-place and No. 11 Florida State lost 83-73 earlier in the day at Notre Dame. Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals (13-6, 8-5) to leapfrog the Seminoles despite a blowout loss at FSU in the season’s lone meeting on Feb. 15.

Hauser finished 9 of 14 from the field, making his first four in the second half, and grabbed eight rebounds. Murphy shot 7 of 12 and Jay Huff added 10 points.

David Johnson had 14 points and Jae’Lyn Withers 12 for Louisville.

Louisville’s leading scorer Carlik Jones shot a season-worst 2 of 15 for just six points, a void the Cardinals couldn’t offset.

Notre Dame 83, No. 11 Florida State 73

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points, Dane Goodwin had 15 and the Fighting Irish knocked off the Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) had five players score in double figures in the program’s first win against a ranked team since a 67-66 victory over Wichita State in November 2017. They had dropped 28 such games in a row.

“I thought we had some edge about us to get loose balls and stick our nose in there and take charges, and that helped us,” coach Mike Brey said. “You’re not gonna really run anything pretty against an athletic, switching defense, (but) I thought we did a good job the last two days of practice talking about just opening the floor up and cutting more.”

Cormac Ryan, Nikola Djogo and Nate Laszewski had 11 points apiece for Notre Dame, which had dropped four in a row. Juwan Durham had nine points and nine rebounds.

“I thought Notre Dame did a better job of being extremely aggressive and hitting the open shots and challenging our defensive discipline by making the extra pass,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “Then at the end, they hit their free throws.”

Scottie Barnes led Florida State (15-5, 11-4) with 17 points. RaiQuan Gray added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Marshall 75, Charlotte 66

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points and Andrew Taylor a season-high 21 as Marshall beat the 49ers. Jannson Williams had 11 points for Marshall (15-6, 9-5 Conference USA).

Jordan Shepherd scored a season-high 20 points for the 49ers (9-15, 5-11), whose losing streak reached eight games. Jahmir Young added 15 points and seven rebounds. Marshall also defeated Charlotte 75-67 on Friday.

Southern Conference tournament

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 21 points as top-seeded UNC Greensboro defeated The Citadel 80-72 in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals. Angelo Allegri and Hayden Koval each added 13 points for UNC Greensboro (19-8).

Fletcher Abee had 18 points for the Bulldogs (13-12).

CAA tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 13 points as eighth-seeded Elon romped past ninth-seeded Towson 69-48 in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Phoenix face league champion James Madison in the quarterfinals today. Darius Burford had 11 points for Elon (8-8). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds. Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers (4-14).

VCU defeats Davidson in Atlantic 10 Conference tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland posted 12 points as VCU topped Davidson 64-52 in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Jamir Watkins and Corey Douglas Jr. each had 10 points for VCU (19-6).

Hyunjung Lee and Kellan Grady each had 13 points for the Wildcats (13-8). Luka Brajkovic had 10 points.

William & Mary drops UNC Wilmington in Colonial Athletic Association tourney

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Connor Kochera had 17 points as William & Mary topped UNC Wilmington 73-60 in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Saturday night.

Luke Loewe had 17 points for William & Mary (7-9). Quinn Blair added 14 points and nine rebounds and Jake Milkereit had six rebounds.

Ty Gadsden had 15 points for the Seahawks (7-10). Joe Pridgen added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Mike Okauru had 10 points.

