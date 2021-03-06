March 6, 2021

  • 41°

Two NC counties get to participate in satellite internet pilot for students

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Public school students in some of North Carolina’s most isolated areas could benefit from a new state initiative that offers high-speed internet through low-orbit satellites.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced this week that a pilot program assembled by several state offices and paid for with federal COVID-19 relief funds will target young people in Hyde and Swain counties who lack reliable broadband service, or have none at all. The deficit in internet access makes it harder for students to study from home, especially during a pandemic.

Students in the counties’ school districts will be able to test internet service through Starlink, which uses satellites launched into the air by SpaceX, a company led by CEO Elon Musk.

Cooper’s office says the $264,000 in coronavirus relief funding will be used to research and recommend how best satellite technology can help improve rural healthcare and rural economic development, let alone education.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Senate Democrats strike deal on jobless aid, move relief bill closer to approval

News

Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine in fatal crash

News

Two NC counties get to participate in satellite internet pilot for students

Local

PETA protesters gather in front of police department

Coronavirus

Seven new COVID-19 deaths, 166 positives reported in county this week

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Two charged after suitcase of marijuana found in Jeep

Crime

Thomasville officer hospitalized after chase that started in Rowan County

Local

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

News

Lawmakers finalize how state will spend COVID-19 funds

Local

Salisbury Station one of several ‘hot spots’ included in NCDOT rail safety study

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, school considering options

News

Iredell County votes to move Confederate memorial to cemetery

Nation/World

Lara Trump may have eyes on running for a Senate seat

Local

Rowan among counties in Biden’s disaster declaration from November floods

Local

PETA plans protest at Salisbury Police Department on Friday

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

Coronavirus

29 new positives, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

Business

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: Hornets’ Gaither set the tone against West

Local

Salisbury to show off new fire station

Education

Livingstone College to host virtual Big Read events this month