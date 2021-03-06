March 6, 2021

High school football: Raiders get a road win

By Post Sports

Published 12:52 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

South Rowan’s Cam’ron Kennedy.  JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

 

Staff report

THOMASVILLE – It’s not easy to recover from a 41-0 home loss on opening night, but South Rowan’s football team proved resilient and won on the road on Friday.

The Raiders came out on top in a defensive-minded 7-3 struggle at East Davidson, beating the Golden Eagles, a Central Carolina Conference rival, for the third straight season.

It was so defensive-minded that South (1-1, 1-0) scored the only touchdown on a busted play.

“They brought some linebackers and had a triple-option play blown up, but our quarterback (Nathan Chrismon) was able to reverse his field, get down the sideline and make something out of nothing,” South head coach Daniel Yow said. “That’s why he’s our quarterback.”

Chrismon turned what should have been a negative play into a 45-yard scoring dash in the third quarter, and South’s defense made that lone score stand up.

“We had a great defensive effort,” Yow said. “Harrison Shell had a heck of a game at nose guard, as did Ward Bond at linebacker and Max Bradshaw at defensive end. A lot of guys did a great job.”

Cam’ron Kennedy had some exciting runs for South and helped milk the clock.

“I don’t know that he had all that many yards, but everyone in the stadium knew it each time he touched the ball,” Yow said. “He was bouncing off people.”

East Davidson led 3-0 at halftime.

“We need to cut down on the turnovers and penalties and there are things to clean up,” Yow said. “But I liked the way we bounced back.”

East Davidson (1-1, 0-1) won 9-0 in its opening game against West Davidson. That game didn’t count in the league standings.

South is scheduled to play at home against Thomasville next week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

